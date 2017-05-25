British lab to help Poland probe 2010...

British lab to help Poland probe 2010 president's death

Read more: Barriere Star Journal

Polish prosecutors who are investigating the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others have sent samples from the plane for laboratory tests in Britain to help them determine whether an explosion caused the disaster. Ewa Bialik, spokeswoman for the National Prosecutor's Office, said late Thursday that the samples have arrived at Britain's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.

Chicago, IL

