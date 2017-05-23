Brennan warned Russian against electi...

Brennan warned Russian against election meddling

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Meanwhile, Brennan is also likely to face questions about a split among intelligence leaders last summer over the objective of Russia's meddling in the USA election - whether it was created to support Trump or merely spur chaos and confusion in the election. Former CIA Director John Brennan testified before a House intelligence panel that he called the head of Russia's federal intelligence service to warn about Russian interference in the presidential election .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... 21 hr Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 red blood relative 13
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,586 • Total comments across all topics: 281,240,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC