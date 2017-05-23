Boris Nemtsov's Legacy Haunts Putin's...

Boris Nemtsov's Legacy Haunts Putin's Russiaby Nat Brown Amidst the...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: National Review Online

On May 13, the U.S. Senate came one step closer to renaming the Washington, D.C., street on which the Russian embassy is located after one of the Kremlin's most vocal critics: the late Boris Nemtsov. Nemtsov, who once served as Boris Yeltsin's deputy prime minister and was one of the most important liberal political figures in 1990s Russia, ended his life a steadfast opponent of Vladimir Putin and his authoritarian regime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... Tue Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 red blood relative 13
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC