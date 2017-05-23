Boris Nemtsov's Legacy Haunts Putin's Russiaby Nat Brown Amidst the...
On May 13, the U.S. Senate came one step closer to renaming the Washington, D.C., street on which the Russian embassy is located after one of the Kremlin's most vocal critics: the late Boris Nemtsov. Nemtsov, who once served as Boris Yeltsin's deputy prime minister and was one of the most important liberal political figures in 1990s Russia, ended his life a steadfast opponent of Vladimir Putin and his authoritarian regime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|Tue
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|red blood relative
|13
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC