Boris Nemtsov's Legacy Haunts Putin's Russiaby Nat Brown Amidst the...

On May 13, the U.S. Senate came one step closer to renaming the Washington, D.C., street on which the Russian embassy is located after one of the Kremlin's most vocal critics: the late Boris Nemtsov. Nemtsov, who once served as Boris Yeltsin's deputy prime minister and was one of the most important liberal political figures in 1990s Russia, ended his life a steadfast opponent of Vladimir Putin and his authoritarian regime.

