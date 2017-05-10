'Bolshoi': New Movie Explores Love an...

'Bolshoi': New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia's Best-Known Ballet

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The St. Petersburg Times

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky's "Bolshoi" and Alexei Uchitel's much discussed "Matilda." The former, directed by Valery Todorovsky, hits theaters nationwide on May 11 and it's a film not to miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... 10 hr Jack 17
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... 19 hr Marco R s Secret ... 2
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 22 hr Maravilla 50
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... May 3 Tea Bag Residue C... 7
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC