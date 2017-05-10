'Bolshoi': New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia's Best-Known Ballet
Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky's "Bolshoi" and Alexei Uchitel's much discussed "Matilda." The former, directed by Valery Todorovsky, hits theaters nationwide on May 11 and it's a film not to miss.
