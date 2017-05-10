Baku in top 5 cities popular among Russians on Victory Day

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan's capital Baku is one of the most popular cities among the Russian tourists for traveling on Victory Day , says the popular tourist portal TurStat. Russian tourists visiting Baku will pay for hotel accommodation an average of $85 per day during May holidays, says TurStat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.