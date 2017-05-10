As new frontier opens in the Arctic, Russia leaves US in its wake

The Arctic, a mix of vast frozen tundra and expansive seas in the northernmost region of Earth, has become dramatically more complex and appealing to humans. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will join representatives from each of the eight nations with territory inside the Arctic Circle for a meeting of the Arctic Council, an organization focused on the sustainable development and environmental protection of the region.

