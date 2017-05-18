Ark bearing popular Saint Nicholas' r...

Ark bearing popular Saint Nicholas' relics come to Moscow

Relics of Saint Nicholas, one of the Russian Orthodox Church's most revered figures, arrived in Moscow on Sunday from an Italian church where they have lain for 930 years. Intense media coverage accompanied the arrival, underlining the church's influence in post-Soviet Russia.

