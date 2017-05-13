23-year-old woman gang raped, body fo...

23-year-old woman gang raped, body found mutilated in Haryana

A woman in Haryana's Rohtak district was brutally gangraped by a group of seven men who later crushed her head with a vehicle to prevent identification. The woman was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Haryana's Sonipat on Tuesday, and taken to the Rohtak district, the police have said.

Chicago, IL

