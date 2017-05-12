12 awards announced at the Hot Docs f...

12 awards announced at the Hot Docs film festival for documentaries in Toronto

Twelve awards and $67,000 in cash and prizes were presented to Canadian and international filmmakers Friday at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto. The Best Canadian Feature Documentary Award went to "Unarmed Verses," in which a 12-year-old girl's poignant observations about life, the soul and the power of art, give voice to a Toronto community facing imposed relocation.

