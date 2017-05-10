10 South Korean children killed in traffic accident in China
Ten South Korean children and at least one Chinese national were killed in a traffic accident in China's eastern Shandong province on Tuesday morning, the South Korean consulate in China's nearby port city of Qingdao said. The accident took place in a tunnel in Weihai city at around 9 a.m., the consulate said in a statement.
