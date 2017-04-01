White House Says New Information Has Emerged On Russia Probe

Nunes sparked a controversy last week when he said he received information from an undisclosed source at the White House that conversations by President Donald Trump and his staff had been swept up as "incidental collection" by US spy agencies targeting foreign agents. The retired Air Force general, who headed the CIA and the National Security Agency during the Bush era - as well as briefly under former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama - stopped short of explicitly calling for Mr. Nunes to recuse himself from the investigation into Russia's activities.

