US, Russia jab over Syria before dipl...

US, Russia jab over Syria before diplomatic talks in Moscow

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Clockwise from left, France Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, sit at the table during a meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 in Lucca, Italy, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria as they end a meeting in Italy Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) 4 hr Julios lottery ti... 84
News Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change... Tue Mikey 4
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Mon Alank 24
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Mon USA Today 1
News Russian Federation warns of serious consequence... Apr 9 Nothing in the News 2
News Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90 Apr 8 He made me laugh 1
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... Apr 7 Spotted Girl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC