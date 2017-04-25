US observer killed in Ukraine mine bl...

US observer killed in Ukraine mine blasts

11 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, called on Monday for an investigation to be conducted into the death of an American paramedic killed in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, the RIA news agency reported. "We consider the serious incident, which occurred inside territory controlled and supported by Russian Federation and illegally armed groups, a confirmation of Moscow's and its puppets' attempts to intimidate the OSCE and nullify the efforts of Ukraine and the SMM to stabilize the situation on the contact line", the Ukranian foreign ministry said in a statement .

Chicago, IL

