UN Court Rejects Provisional Measures on Russia Over Ukraine

The International Court of Justice , principal judicial organ of the U.N., holds hearings in the case concerning the Application of the International Convention for the Suppression of Financing Terrorism and of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination at the Peace Palace in The Hague, March 6, 2017. The International Court of Justice at The Hague has rejected Kyiv's call to impose provisional measures against Russia for its support of rebels in eastern Ukraine, while acknowledging Kyiv has a case against Moscow for discrimination in Russia-annexed Crimea.

