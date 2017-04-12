Two Russian police killed in North Caucasus: investigators4 min ago
Two traffic policemen were killed today after their vehicle came under fire in Russia's volatile North Caucasus region, investigators said. The local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee said "unidentified people fired multiple shots from an automatic weapon" at two traffic policemen riding in their patrol vehicle in the town of Malgobek at around 1:30 am .
