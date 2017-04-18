Trump administration says Iran complying with nuclear deal

In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to the media during a shared press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their talks in Moscow, Russia. In a letter sent late Tuesday, April 18, to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Tillerson said the administration has undertaken a full review of the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

