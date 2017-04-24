Torrents of juice flood Russian town after factory accident
" A flash flood of fruit juice from a beverage plant in southern Russia has flowed into a town's streets and into the River Don. The Prosecutor's Office in the Lipetsk region said in a statement that the roof of PepsiCo's Lebedyansky factory collapsed Tuesday morning, injuring two people.
