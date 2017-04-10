Top UN court to rule on Ukraine's case against Russia17 min ago

Top UN court to rule on Ukraine's cas...

Top UN court to rule on Ukraine's case against Russia

15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

In a key moment for the Ukrainian crisis, the UN's highest court will rule Wednesday on a bid by Kiev to stop Russia allegedly pumping money, arms and troops into the country's war-torn east. Three years into a bloody conflict that has claimed more than 10,000 lives, Ukraine is urging the International Court of Justice to help bring stability to its volatile east.

