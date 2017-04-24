To Russia with bruv

Read more: Henley Standard

Andrew and Russell Young are competing in this year's Mongol Rally, a sponsored road trip that starts at Goodwood, near Chichester, and finishes in Ulan Ude in south-east Russia. The pair, who live in Nuffield with their mother Annette, hope to raise at least 1,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Campaign as 24-year-old Andrew, a freelance automotive photographer, suffers from a form of the disease.

Chicago, IL

