These are the Russians under sanctions by the West
As Western nations consider punishing pro-Assad Russians with further sanctions, browse the full list of those already blacklisted by the West Russian businessman and billionaire Arkady Rotenberg and Rosneft's oil company President Igor Sechin seen during the openings of the 2013 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship on April 18, 2013 in Sochi, Russia. Just over three years have passed since Canada joined the United States and European nations in slapping sanctions on dozens of Russians in the wake of Russia's annexation of Crimea.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|23 hr
|True Christian wi...
|28
|At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Mon
|copout
|9
|Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arres...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte...
|Apr 12
|USA Today
|1
|Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ...
|Apr 12
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 12
|Julios lottery ti...
|84
