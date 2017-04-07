The twisted life of a Russian sexpot-...

The twisted life of a Russian sexpot-turned-international murder fugitive 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

One day in early October 2014, a raven-haired "masseuse" named Viktoriya Nasyrova - a lover of plush furs and diamond jewelry - made a very careless tactical error while driving her rental car through western Russia. The ghoulish image of a middle-aged woman's slumped, buckled-in form would be captured by traffic-surveillance cameras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) 3 hr Marriage Values 80
News Russia ups ante by freezing communications with... 4 hr Xxxccxx 2
News Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11) 5 hr Teana Trump 85
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 7 hr True Christian wi... 12
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... 7 hr Parden Pard 3
News Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with... Apr 2 Region and Guelph... 1
News Russia claims its deadly T-14 Armata tank is in... (Mar '16) Apr 2 tm Cln 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC