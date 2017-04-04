The Russia scandal gets weirder and w...

The Russia scandal gets weirder and weirder

Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Blackwater founder Erik Prince met with a Russian person close to President Vladimir Putin, according to U.S., European and Arab officials. The United Arab Emirates arranged a secret meeting in January between Blackwater founder Erik Prince and a Russian close to President VladiA mir Putin as part of an apparent effort to establish a back-channel line of communication between Moscow and President-elect Donald Trump, according to U.S., European and Arab officials.

