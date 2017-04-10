The Latest: Trump calls Putin to offer condolences for bomb
The Latest on the explosion on a train in the Russian city of St. Petersburg : The Kremlin says that U.S. President Donald Trump has called Russian President Vladimir Putin to offer condolences over the St. Petersburg subway bombing. The Kremlin's statement said Trump offered condolences to the families of the victims of Monday's blast and asked Putin to convey his support for the Russian people.
