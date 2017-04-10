The Latest: Russia says it will veto ...

The Latest: Russia says it will veto new UN Syria resolution

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A senior Russian diplomat says Moscow is opposing the latest version of a Western draft UN Security Council resolution on a chemical weapons attack in Syria. Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told the Interfax news agency Wednesday that the draft submitted by the U.S., Britain and France is "unacceptable to us in its current form."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte... 3 hr USA Today 1
News Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ... 5 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) 18 hr Julios lottery ti... 84
News Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change... Tue Mikey 4
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Mon Alank 24
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Russian Federation warns of serious consequence... Apr 9 Nothing in the News 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC