Syria chemical attack: Qatar and Russia agree on probe
Moscow: Foreign Minister H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani yesterday agreed with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on holding an independent investigation into the chemical attacks that took place in Khan Sheikhoun in Syria. The Foreign Minister said that the perpetrators of crimes in Syria will be brought to justice.
