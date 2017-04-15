Suspect Charged In Swastika Attack On Northern Virginia Jewish Center

Suspect Charged In Swastika Attack On...

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Authorities say a Jewish community center and a church within a mile of each other have been vandalized during a week when the two locations observed holy days. Someone spray-painted the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia with anti-Semitic graffiti overnight on the first night of Passover, and police are still looking for a suspect or suspects.

