Supreme Court bans Jehovah's Witnesse...

Supreme Court bans Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Members of Jehovah's Witnesses react in a court room after judge's decision in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Russia's Supreme Court has banned the Jehovah's Witnesses from operating in the country, accepting a request from the justice ministry that the religious organisation be considered an extremist group, ordering closure of the group's Russia headquarters and its 395 local chapters, as well as the seizure of its property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) 17 hr Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11) Wed tc Cls 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Wed About time 4
News Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11) Wed Slick Willie Oreilly 4
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Wed omega 40
News At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa... Apr 17 USA Today 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,644 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC