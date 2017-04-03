Subway Blast Kills 10 in Russia's Second City Amid Terror Fears

An explosion rocked a subway train in the center of St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens, in what may have been a terrorist attack, authorities said. An improvised bomb filled with shrapnel detonated inside a train between two stations in the city center around 2:40 p.m., said the National Anti-Terror Committee, the government's top law-enforcement body for terrorism.

