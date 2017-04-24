Steelmakers to spend again after cuts

After years of losses, plant closings and job cuts, some of the world's biggest steelmakers are ready to spend more on their businesses. Combined capital expenditure planned this year by top producer ArcelorMittal, South Korea's Posco and Russia's Novolipetsk Steel will be up 29 percent to $6.7 billion in 2017, the first increase since 2014, according to estimates by the companies.

