St. Petersburg metro bombing suspect detained by Russian police

Russian authorities detained one of the people suspected of organizing the St. Petersburg metro terrorist attack two weeks ago, TASS, the Russian government-owned news agency, reported Monday. He was identified as Abror Azimov Akhralovich and was arrested just west of Moscow.

Chicago, IL

