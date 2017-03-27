Senate Intelligence Committee Set to Probe Russian Influence on US Election
In the hearing, Virginia Sen.The top Democrat on the House of Representatives intelligence committee said on Thursday the chamber's investigation into Russian meddling in the US election needs to go forward despite whatever obstacles it may face.Asked if he could promise to oversee an impartial probe, Burr responded: "Absolutely".Obama administration officials were so concerned about what would happen to key classified documents related to the Russian Federation probe once President Trump took office that they created a list of document serial numbers to give to senior members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a former Obama official told NBC News.
