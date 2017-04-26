Russia's Social Media SuicidesAnna Ne...

Russia's Social Media SuicidesAnna Nemtsova

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

As the United States worries about sensational online murders, there's an epidemic of deadly online challenges taking the lives of vulnerable young Russians. MOSCOW-The Russian ninth-graders, Katia Vlasova and Denis Muravyov liked to post a daily documentary about their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti... Tue Xstain Mullah Aroma 10
News Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h... Sun Humanspirit 1
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... Apr 21 WatchTower 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 20 Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11) Apr 19 tc Cls 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11) Apr 19 Slick Willie Oreilly 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,557 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC