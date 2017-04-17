Russia's secret space HORROR: Shock c...

Russia's secret space HORROR: Shock claims Soviet Union cosmonauts...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Scores of cosmonauts deaths were black-listed before the Communist state finally announced its "official" first man in space at the height of the Cold War, space watchers claim. It is alleged Soviet hero Yuri Gagarin was not the first human to be blasted into space on April 12, 1961, but simply the first man to survive the trip and return to Earth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 59 min True Christian wi... 28
News At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa... 12 hr USA Today 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Mon copout 9
News Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arres... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 2
News Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte... Apr 12 USA Today 1
News Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ... Apr 12 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 12 Julios lottery ti... 84
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,379,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC