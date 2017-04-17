Russia's secret space HORROR: Shock claims Soviet Union cosmonauts...
Scores of cosmonauts deaths were black-listed before the Communist state finally announced its "official" first man in space at the height of the Cold War, space watchers claim. It is alleged Soviet hero Yuri Gagarin was not the first human to be blasted into space on April 12, 1961, but simply the first man to survive the trip and return to Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|59 min
|True Christian wi...
|28
|At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa...
|12 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Mon
|copout
|9
|Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arres...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte...
|Apr 12
|USA Today
|1
|Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ...
|Apr 12
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 12
|Julios lottery ti...
|84
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC