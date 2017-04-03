Russians Demand More From State as An...

Russians Demand More From State as Anger With Corruption Grows

17 hrs ago Read more: The St. Petersburg Times

Russians are demanding more from the government as discontent with state corruption grows, a report by independent pollster the Levada Center has revealed. Some 31 percent of respondents said that citizens should demand more from the state, up from 25 percent in March 2016, the Kommersant newspaper reported Monday.

