Russians Demand More From State as Anger With Corruption Grows
Russians are demanding more from the government as discontent with state corruption grows, a report by independent pollster the Levada Center has revealed. Some 31 percent of respondents said that citizens should demand more from the state, up from 25 percent in March 2016, the Kommersant newspaper reported Monday.
