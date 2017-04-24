Russian to Deploy S-300V4 Air Defense Missile Systems to Kaliningrad Region
The Russian Defense Ministry is converting the air defense division of the Baltic Fleet to the S-300V4 advanced super-long-range surface-to-air missile system, according to the Izvestia daily. The large unit stationed in the Kaliningrad region provides air defense for industrial installations, social infrastructure, military units and warships against enemy strike aircraft, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DefenceTalk News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti...
|Tue
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|10
|Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|Apr 21
|WatchTower
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 20
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|tc Cls
|15
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
|Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11)
|Apr 19
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC