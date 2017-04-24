Russian to Deploy S-300V4 Air Defense...

Russian to Deploy S-300V4 Air Defense Missile Systems to Kaliningrad Region

The Russian Defense Ministry is converting the air defense division of the Baltic Fleet to the S-300V4 advanced super-long-range surface-to-air missile system, according to the Izvestia daily. The large unit stationed in the Kaliningrad region provides air defense for industrial installations, social infrastructure, military units and warships against enemy strike aircraft, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

