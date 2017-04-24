Russian spy ship sinks after collision with freighter off Turkish coast

Istanbul: A Russian naval intelligence ship sank on Thursday after colliding with a merchant freighter in the Black Sea near Istanbul, the Turkish coast guard said. All 78 crew members on the Russian vessel were rescued.The crew of the freighter, a Togo-flagged ship travelling from Romania to Jordan and carrying 8800 sheep, was unharmed and the ship suffered slight damage to its bow, according to local media reports.In Moscow, Russia's Defence Ministry issued a statement confirming that the vessel, the Liman, went down after the collision tore a hole in the hull below the waterline.Russian officials did not immediately provide any information about the Liman's mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.