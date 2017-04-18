Russian rockets fuel tensions in the ...

Russian rockets fuel tensions in the Balkans

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Serbia is seeking a Russian air defense system in addition to fighter jets and battle tanks, Serbian officials say, in what could fuel tensions in the Balkans. Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic has said he negotiated the purchase of the S-300 anti-aircraft rockets during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 18 hr True Christian wi... 28
News At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa... Mon USA Today 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Mon copout 9
News Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arres... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 2
News Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte... Apr 12 USA Today 1
News Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ... Apr 12 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 12 Julios lottery ti... 84
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC