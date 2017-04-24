Russian rallies urge Putin to retire
Rallies across Russia, including this one in St. Petersburg, were called to oppose Vladimir Putin's run in the 2018 presidential elections. This woman's poster reads "Putin, you can retire!" Thousands of Russians lined up in cities across their country Saturday to present letters of protest at government offices, the second widespread show of public discontent in five weeks.
