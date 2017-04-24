Russian rallies urge Putin to retire

Russian rallies urge Putin to retire

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Rallies across Russia, including this one in St. Petersburg, were called to oppose Vladimir Putin's run in the 2018 presidential elections. This woman's poster reads "Putin, you can retire!" Thousands of Russians lined up in cities across their country Saturday to present letters of protest at government offices, the second widespread show of public discontent in five weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 10
News Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... Apr 21 WatchTower 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 20 Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11) Apr 19 tc Cls 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11) Apr 19 Slick Willie Oreilly 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,673,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC