Russian Prosecutor Labels Khodorkovsky NGO 'Undesirable' Ahead Of Protest

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, head of the Open Russia movement and the former oil tycoon who served 10 years in jail after openly opposing President Vladimir Putin, holds a speech at the European School of Management and Technology in Berlin, March 201 Russia's top prosecutor has labeled Open Russia -- a nongovernmental organization set up by former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky -- an "undesirable organization," a move that puts the group in legal jeopardy just days before a street protest that it has called for. The statement from the Prosecutor-General's, released on April 26, targeted Open Russia as well as its affiliated organizations -- including the Institute for Modern Russia, which is run by Khodorkovky's son.

