Russian president talks up Arctic int...

Russian president talks up Arctic interest

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at a session of the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia, Thursday, March 30, 2017. After an American reporter asked Putin point-blank whether Russian Federation meddled in the 2016 election, Putin defiantly replied "Read my lips - no".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 8 hr Alank 24
News Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change... 9 hr USA Today 3
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... 10 hr USA Today 1
News Russian Federation warns of serious consequence... Sun Nothing in the News 2
News Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90 Apr 8 He made me laugh 1
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... Apr 7 Spotted Girl 4
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 7 Marriage Values 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,206,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC