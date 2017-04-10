Russian president talks up Arctic interest
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at a session of the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia, Thursday, March 30, 2017. After an American reporter asked Putin point-blank whether Russian Federation meddled in the 2016 election, Putin defiantly replied "Read my lips - no".
