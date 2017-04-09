Russian Police Make Arrests Related t...

Russian Police Make Arrests Related to Subway Bombing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Investigators said it is not clear yet if they are connected to Akbarzhon Jalilov, a Kyrgyzstan man suspected of carrying out a bomb attack on a St Petersburg Metro train on Monday, which killed 14. Authorities said those targeted and arrested in Thursday's search were "several citizens of central Asian republics, who had been in contact" with suspected bomber 22-year-old, Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen Akbarjon Djalilov. However, the Interfax news agency later cited unspecified sources as saying police now suspect the blast was the work of a suicide bomber linked to radical Islamists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Federation warns of serious consequence... 12 hr Nothing in the News 2
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 18 hr True Christian wi... 18
News Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90 Sat He made me laugh 1
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... Fri Spotted Girl 4
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 7 Marriage Values 80
News Russia ups ante by freezing communications with... Apr 7 Xxxccxx 2
News Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,386 • Total comments across all topics: 280,182,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC