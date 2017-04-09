Russian Police Make Arrests Related to Subway Bombing
Investigators said it is not clear yet if they are connected to Akbarzhon Jalilov, a Kyrgyzstan man suspected of carrying out a bomb attack on a St Petersburg Metro train on Monday, which killed 14. Authorities said those targeted and arrested in Thursday's search were "several citizens of central Asian republics, who had been in contact" with suspected bomber 22-year-old, Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen Akbarjon Djalilov. However, the Interfax news agency later cited unspecified sources as saying police now suspect the blast was the work of a suicide bomber linked to radical Islamists.
