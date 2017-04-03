Russian opposition leader Navalny to campaign despite ban

In this photo taken on Friday, March 31, 2017, A leading associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Leonid Volkov smiles in a court room during a hearing in Moscow, Russia. Navalny's campaign chief Leonid Volkov told The Associated Press on Thursday the immediate goal of Navalny's campaign is to get the Kremlin to overturn the election ban by showing authorities that the damage from not allowing Navalny to run is greater than the risks of putting him on the ballot.

