Russian man sentenced to 27 years in ...

Russian man sentenced to 27 years in hacking case

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A federal judge on Friday handed down the longest sentence ever imposed in the U.S. for a cybercrime case to the son of a member of the Russian Parliament convicted of hacking into more than 500 U.S. businesses and stealing millions of credit card numbers, which he then sold on special websites. Roman Seleznev was sentenced to 27 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $170 million in restitution to the business and banks that were the victims of his multiyear scheme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... Fri WatchTower 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 20 Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11) Apr 19 tc Cls 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11) Apr 19 Slick Willie Oreilly 4
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Apr 19 omega 40
News At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa... Apr 17 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,774 • Total comments across all topics: 280,504,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC