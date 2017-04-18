Russian investors interested in Easte...

Russian investors interested in Eastern Economic Corridor

Thailand and Russia have agreed to cut trade barriers while the latter has expressed its keen interest in investing in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor . According to Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn, a joint meeting between Thailand and Russia's trade and economic cooperation subcommittees has yielded positive results for both nations.

Chicago, IL

