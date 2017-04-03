Russian Investigators Detain Six on Terror Suspicion, No Links to Bomb Attack
A Russian police officer leads her sniffer dog to check luggage for explosives at a left-luggage room at a railway station in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia April 4, 2017. Six people have been detained in St Petersburg on suspicion of recruiting for Islamic State and aiding terrorist activity, Russian investigators said on Wednesday.
