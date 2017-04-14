Russian Federation vetoes United Nations resolution on Syria chemical attack
Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad said on Wednesday that the chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town, that killed more than 80 people and wounded at least 550 others, was a "fabrication" to justify a U.S. military strike. Russia's alleged meddling in the United States presidential election also hovered over what was the first face-to-face encounter between Putin and any Trump administration Cabinet member.
