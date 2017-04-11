Russian Federation suspends communication hotline with Pentagon after ...

The memorandum, signed in October 2015, is created to avoid clashes in the crowded airspace over Syria, with each side giving the other warning over planned strikes. Warplanes struck a northern Syrian town Saturday where a chemical attack killed scores of people earlier this week, killing one person and wounding another as Turkey described the US missile attack on an air base as a "cosmetic intervention" unless it removes President Bashar Assad from power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.