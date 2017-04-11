Russian Federation suspends communica...

Russian Federation suspends communication hotline with Pentagon after ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The memorandum, signed in October 2015, is created to avoid clashes in the crowded airspace over Syria, with each side giving the other warning over planned strikes. Warplanes struck a northern Syrian town Saturday where a chemical attack killed scores of people earlier this week, killing one person and wounding another as Turkey described the US missile attack on an air base as a "cosmetic intervention" unless it removes President Bashar Assad from power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) 4 hr Grieving Lrostitutes 83
News Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change... 4 hr Mikey 4
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 17 hr Alank 24
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... 20 hr USA Today 1
News Russian Federation warns of serious consequence... Sun Nothing in the News 2
News Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90 Apr 8 He made me laugh 1
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... Apr 7 Spotted Girl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC