Russian Federation offers to host Tal...

Russian Federation offers to host Taliban-Afghanistan talks

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The refusal to participate in the conference on Afghan issues was explained by the absence of preliminary consultations with Russian authorities concerning the event, in connection with which the US was not informed about the objectives of the event. Both supported the USA -backed ouster of the Taliban in 2001, and Iran was the chief benefactor of the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arres... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 2
News Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte... Apr 12 USA Today 1
News Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ... Apr 12 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 12 Julios lottery ti... 84
News Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change... Apr 11 Mikey 4
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Apr 10 Alank 24
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,530 • Total comments across all topics: 280,347,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC