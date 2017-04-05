Russian Federation looms over French presidential election
French presidential election candidates Francois Fillon Emmanuel Macron Jean Luc Melenchon Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon pose before a televised debate on March 20 The warm encounter in Marseille with the president of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region represents a potential blow to rivals on the right - especially official conservative candidate Francois Fillon - but it but could raise eyebrows among leftwing voters thinking of backing Macron. "These times are over", he stressed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|3 hr
|Newtonian
|11
|Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with...
|Apr 2
|Region and Guelph...
|1
|Russia claims its deadly T-14 Armata tank is in... (Mar '16)
|Apr 2
|tm Cln
|4
|Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ...
|Mar 31
|Wildchild
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar 31
|red blood relative
|5
|Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi...
|Mar 30
|discocrisco
|1
|McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC