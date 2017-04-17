Russia warns US against unilateral st...

Russia warns US against unilateral strike on North Korea

15 hrs ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint press conference after talks with his Russian and Syrian counterparts in Moscow on April 14, 2017 MOSCOW - Russia on Monday warned Washington against launching a unilateral strike on North Korea, after US Vice President Mike Pence said the era of "strategic patience" with Pyongyang was over. "We do not accept the reckless nuclear missile actions of Pyongyang that breach UN resolutions, but that does not mean that you can break international law," he said.

Chicago, IL

